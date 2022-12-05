Coorg Coffee Festival and Expo to be held in Madikeri on Dec. 10, 11

December 05, 2022 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - MYSURU

The Kodagu district administration is organising a “Coorg Coffee Festival and Expo” on December 10 and 11 at Raja Seat in Madikeri.

Described as the “first event of its kind”, the Coorg Coffee Festival and Expo seeks to bring all stakeholders in the coffee industry under one umbrella and to promote Coorg coffee among not only coffee lovers but also tourists visiting Kodagu from different parts of the world.

A communique from the office of Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu B C Satheesha has requested private entities involved in the coffee value chain to take part in the festival and exhibit their products. Officials from the Coffee Board and Department of Horticulture, Madikeri, will be facilitating entities to participate in the festival and expo, the statement added.

While the charges for a stall spread across 100 sq. ft have been fixed at ₹5,000, the cost of an entire pagoda tent is ₹15,000.

The statement from the office of Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu added that Kodagu, which is also known as the ‘‘Scotland of India“ for its chilly weather and beautiful landscape, produces one of the finest coffees in Western Ghats.

For more information, those interested can contact Deputy Director of Horticulture, Madikeri, Pramodh on 9483110621 or Senior Liason Officer, Coffee Board, Madikeri,Ajit Kumar Rout, on 7008859204 for exhibition stalls.

