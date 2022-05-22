Coordinate with Maharashtra officials to counter threat of flooding: Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has asked Irrigation and Revenue Department officers in Belagavi to coordinate with their counterparts in Maharashtra, to control flooding and to reduce damage that could be caused by heavy rain and the release of water from reservoirs.

At a video conference meeting on Saturday, he said officers should update information about water in dams and rainfall in the river valley regions on a daily basis and share it with Maharashtra officials. “Officers should request their counterparts in Maharashtra not to release water from reservoirs without prior intimation,” he said.

He asked Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil and other officers to visit flood-prone villages and ensure that there is a plan for rapid evacuation on the ground. The officers should also prepare short-term and long-term rehabilitation plans, the CM said.

Umesh Katti and Govind Karjol, Ministers, Police Commissioner M.B. Boralingaiah, SP Laxman Nimbargi, and others were present.