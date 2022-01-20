Cooperative societies told to postpone polls

Bengaluru

20 January 2022 20:18 IST

The Cooperation Department of Karnataka has issued a circular postponing the elections to various cooperative societies in the State till March 2022 or until the next order, owing to the spread of COVID-19 cases.

Earlier, it had issued a circular to postpone the elections till December 2021 in view of the pandemic.

Advertising

Advertising

In its circular on January 19, the department said cooperatives that had announced a calendar of events to hold the elections too had been asked to postpone the polls till the end of March.

The circular said it was difficult to conduct elections following the Government’s guidelines and maintaining social distance. Moreover, the conduct of elections is likely to cause a spread of infection among those coming to cast their votes, it said.