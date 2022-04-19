Cooperative bank for milk producers to begin operations in 15 days, says Somashekar

Yashaswini health scheme to be reintroduced

The cooperative bank for milk producers – Nandini Ksheera Samruddhi Cooperative Bank – will begin operations in about 10 to 15 days after obtaining permission from Reserve Bank of India.

Speaking after inaugurating the Periyapatna taluk sub=office of MYMUL near here on Tuesday, Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had announced the setting up of the bank to ensure financial stability to the milk producers in the State.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who also holds the Cooperation Ministry portfolio, had released the logo of the bank during a function in Bengaluru recently.

Mr Somashekar also sought to make it clear that the branches of Nandini Ksheera Samruddhi Cooperative bank will function separately from the District Central Cooperative (DCC) banks. There is no proposal to merge the two banks, he clarified.

Also, the Yashaswini health scheme, which had been scrapped, will become operational in another 15 to 20 days in the State.

During his tour across the State, Mr. Somashekar said, he came to know of the huge demand for reintroduction of Yashaswini, which had been scrapped. While Mr. Bommai had announced the reintroduction of the scheme for the benefit of farmers availing medical treatment, Mr. Shah had given it the green signal during a recent visit.

The DCC banks, which had more than met the target of disbursing loans amounting to ₹ 20,810 crore last year, have been given a target of ₹24,000 crore this year.

An estimated 33 lakh farmers are expected to receive loans this year. Out of this 3 lakh new farmers will receive loans at zero per cent rate of interest. The recovery of loans also ranges between 90 to 99 per cent.

Mr. Somashekar said the Chief Minister has permitted the authorities to reopen ragi procurement centres after it was brought to his notice that a large number of farmers in Mysuru region had cultivated ragi.

Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil is scheduled to tour Mysuru for two days shortly and he is expected to hold discussions with the officials on supplying fertilizers and seeds to the farmers.

Efforts were made to fill up water tanks of Periyapatna and about 70 per cent of the work has been carried out while discussions will be held to remove the hurdles for completing the remaining work, he said.

Mr. Somashekar also said that the Government had issued orders for purchasing 10 acres of land in Periyapatna for setting up a cattle feed manufacturing centre. This Centre is expected to come to the aid of dairy farmers of the region.

G.T. Deve Gowda and Mahadev, MLAs; Pratap Simha, MP; and MYMUL president Prasanna were present on the occasion.

Earlier, Mr. Somashekar also inaugurated the health mela in Periyapatna.