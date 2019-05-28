‘Cooperation of lawyers must for speedy justice’

District Principal and Sessions Judge Ishappa Bhute has said that the cooperation of advocates was crucial in ensuring speedy delivery of justice to the litigant.

He was speaking after inaugurating two new court buildings at the new court complex in Hubballi on Monday.

Mr. Bhute inaugurated the Fifth Additional Civil Court (Junior) and Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Third Court which were recently sanctioned at the new court complex.

Mr. Bhute said that the new courts had been sanctioned to the new court complex in Hubbali with an objective of safeguarding the interests of the litigant and ensuring speedy justice.

He said that the new courts would go a long way in ensuring justice to the litigant.

President of Hubballi Bar Association Ashok Baliger recalled the contribution of senior judges in getting the new courts sanctioned to Hubballi. General Secretary of Hubballi Bar Association Guru Hiremath and other office-bearers, including S.V. Koppar, Jayaraj Patil, Devaraj Goudar, Shobha Pawar and Savita Hangal, and a large number of advocates participated.