Cooperation Minister Rajanna thanks voters of Hassan for electing Congress candidate

Updated - June 08, 2024 08:21 pm IST

Published - June 08, 2024 08:20 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Cooperation K.N. Rajanna, who is also the Minister in charge of Hassan, has thanked the people of Hassan for electing Congress candidate Shreyas M. Patel.

Speaking to presspersons in Sakleshpur on Saturday, Mr. Rajanna said all party leaders worked together to ensure the victory of the candidate. “People voted for Shreyas Patel, remembering his grandfather, G. Puttaswamy Gowda. I had said I would not visit Hassan if the Congress candidate had not been elected. I thank the voters,” he said.

Responding to a question, he said in the last elections he worked for the defeat of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda in Tumakuru. “I have no hesitation to state that I did work for his defeat. Because of me, the BJP candidate got lead in Madhugiri last time,” he said.

In the 2019 elections, the Congress had an understanding with the JD(S). Deve Gowda, who contested for Tumakuru seat on the JD(S) ticket, suffered defeat.

