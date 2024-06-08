GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Cooperation Minister Rajanna thanks voters of Hassan for electing Congress candidate

Updated - June 08, 2024 08:21 pm IST

Published - June 08, 2024 08:20 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Cooperation K.N. Rajanna, who is also the Minister in charge of Hassan, has thanked the people of Hassan for electing Congress candidate Shreyas M. Patel.

Speaking to presspersons in Sakleshpur on Saturday, Mr. Rajanna said all party leaders worked together to ensure the victory of the candidate. “People voted for Shreyas Patel, remembering his grandfather, G. Puttaswamy Gowda. I had said I would not visit Hassan if the Congress candidate had not been elected. I thank the voters,” he said.

Responding to a question, he said in the last elections he worked for the defeat of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda in Tumakuru. “I have no hesitation to state that I did work for his defeat. Because of me, the BJP candidate got lead in Madhugiri last time,” he said.

In the 2019 elections, the Congress had an understanding with the JD(S). Deve Gowda, who contested for Tumakuru seat on the JD(S) ticket, suffered defeat.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.