Cooperation Minister Rajanna says no need to oppose the caste census report before it is submitted

December 19, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Shivamogga

Minister for Cooperation K.N. Rajanna has criticised those commenting on the socio-economic survey conducted by the Karantaka State Backward Classes Commission well before the report was accepted by the State government.

At a press conference in Hassan on Tuesday, Mr. Rajanna said the report had been prepared scientifically by the commission. Around ₹200 crore had been spent for the survey. “The report is not yet released. Nobody knows what it contains. How can someone comment on the report without having seen it?” he questioned.

The Minister clarified that there was no reason to believe that the report would be implemented once it was released. “The report will be shared with all. When it becomes a public document, anyone can comment. And comments in favour and against the report are quite common,” he said.

Mr. Rajanna said the government had spent money on the survey. “When public money has been spent for its preparation, the report should be submitted to the government. If the recommendations are pro-people, the government accepts them. Otherwise, the government will reject it. Until then, there is no need for debate,” he said.

Suspension of MPs

Reacting to the suspension of opposition MPs in Lok Sabha, Mr. Rajanna said the prime responsibility of the parliamentarians was to make laws. “It is against the basic principles of democracy to keep the members of Lok Sabha outside parliament, denying them the opportunity to take part in the law-making process,” he said.

Hospital visit

Mr. Rajanna, who is also Minister in-charge of Hassan district, visited the private hospital, where two women injured in a wild boar attack are being treated. He inquired about their health condition and wished them a speedy recovery.

He said the government would provide an ex-gratia of ₹15 lakh for the family of Raje Gowda, the farmer who died in a wild boar attack at Aragodanahalli in Holenarasipur taluk on Monday. The government would bear the cost of treatment for the two women who suffered injuries in the incident.

Arjuna’s death

Referring to the death of Arjuna, the tusker, in a fight with a wild elephant during the elephant capture operation, Mr. Rajanna said the incidents of human-elephant conflict had increased in recent years. Following the death of Arjuna, a meeting was held in Belagavi during the legislature session.

“Officers have suggested following the Sri Lanka model to mitigate the elephant menace in the state. We will hold another meeting to discuss the possibilities,” he added.

Deputy Commissioner C. Sathybhama and others were present.

