Cooperation Minister K.N. Rajanna reacts to Shivaram’s allegation of 40% corruption

February 11, 2024 06:38 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - Shivamogga

Minister for Cooperation K.N. Rajanna has said he will quit politics if former Minister and Congress leader B. Shivaram makes a vow in any temple to prove that he (the Minister) took a bribe of half a paisa from anyone.

Speaking to the media during his visit to Hassan on Sunday, Mr. Rajanna said those who make allegations against him should introspect. “I am not inferior to anyone when it comes to honesty,” he said.

Recently, former Minister Shivaram levelled charges of corruption against Mr. Rajanna, the Minister in charge of Hassan district. Mr. Shivaram said that he had complained to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that there had been more than “40% corruption” in Hassan, suggesting that the bribe amount was more than 40% of grants released for development works.

Further, reacting to Contractors’ Association president Kempanna’s allegations, Mr. Rajanna said he (Kempanna) should make specific allegations with all details. “There are thousands of officers. He should share details of officers who approached him seeking bribe,” he said.