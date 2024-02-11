GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cooperation Minister K.N. Rajanna reacts to Shivaram’s allegation of 40% corruption

February 11, 2024 06:38 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Cooperation K.N. Rajanna has said he will quit politics if former Minister and Congress leader B. Shivaram makes a vow in any temple to prove that he (the Minister) took a bribe of half a paisa from anyone.

Speaking to the media during his visit to Hassan on Sunday, Mr. Rajanna said those who make allegations against him should introspect. “I am not inferior to anyone when it comes to honesty,” he said.

Recently, former Minister Shivaram levelled charges of corruption against Mr. Rajanna, the Minister in charge of Hassan district. Mr. Shivaram said that he had complained to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that there had been more than “40% corruption” in Hassan, suggesting that the bribe amount was more than 40% of grants released for development works.

Further, reacting to Contractors’ Association president Kempanna’s allegations, Mr. Rajanna said he (Kempanna) should make specific allegations with all details. “There are thousands of officers. He should share details of officers who approached him seeking bribe,” he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.