Cooperation dept. officer in Uttara Kannada suspended for dereliction of duties

The State government has placed under suspension an officer of the Department of Cooperation on the charge of dereliction of duty in Uttara Kannada.

As per orders issued on Tuesday, Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies Manjunath Singh has been suspended pending further inquiry.

An initial inquiry by Additional Deputy Commissioner Prakash Rajput found that Mr. Singh failed to perform his duties as per rules.

Mr. Singh is now facing the charge of illegally issuing orders to cancel the elections to the The Totgars Cooperative Sale Society Limited, a farmers cooperative dealing in arecanut and other horticulture produce.

Elections to the society were conducted on August 20, 2023 and a new governing body was elected. However, Mr. Singh issued an order on May 24 that year cancelling the election saying that some rules were violated.

He also appointed M.H. Nayk, an officer from the Education Department, as the administrative officer. But this order was overruled by the senior officers of the Department of Cooperation. The inquiry found prima facie evidence that Mr. Singh violated several rules in issuing his orders.

