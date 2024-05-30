GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Cooperation dept. officer in Uttara Kannada suspended for dereliction of duties

Published - May 30, 2024 09:22 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has placed under suspension an officer of the Department of Cooperation on the charge of dereliction of duty in Uttara Kannada.

As per orders issued on Tuesday, Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies Manjunath Singh has been suspended pending further inquiry.

An initial inquiry by Additional Deputy Commissioner Prakash Rajput found that Mr. Singh failed to perform his duties as per rules.

Mr. Singh is now facing the charge of illegally issuing orders to cancel the elections to the The Totgars Cooperative Sale Society Limited, a farmers cooperative dealing in arecanut and other horticulture produce.

Elections to the society were conducted on August 20, 2023 and a new governing body was elected. However, Mr. Singh issued an order on May 24 that year cancelling the election saying that some rules were violated.

He also appointed M.H. Nayk, an officer from the Education Department, as the administrative officer. But this order was overruled by the senior officers of the Department of Cooperation. The inquiry found prima facie evidence that Mr. Singh violated several rules in issuing his orders.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.