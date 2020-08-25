‘Cooperate in probes involving child pornography victims’

Bengaluru

25 August 2020 23:32 IST

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday directed the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development to cooperate with the investigation officer (IO), who sought information on the report of presence of victims of child pornography in children’s homes in the State.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi issued the direction as the State police had informed the court that the Ministry’s officials did not respond to the request sent by an IO on May 29, 2020, seeking certain information on the report.

On FIRs registered

The First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered by the State police based on the report — an analysis of date of mapping and review exercise of child care institutions under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 — which had specifically stated that there are 113 child victims of pornography in the State’s children’s homes.

Advertising

Advertising

The FIRs were registered after the High Court pulled up the State government and the police for not registering FIRs despite disclosure of cognisance of offence in the report.

However, after taking up the investigation, an IO had written to the Ministry seeking certain information but the Ministry had responded to the letter so far.

Copy of letter

As a counsel representing the Union government on Tuesday told the Bench that proper steps would be taken by the Ministry if the IO hands over a copy of the letter to the counsel, the Bench directed the IO to send a copy of the letter to the counsel, while directing the Ministry to cooperate in the investigation by providing required information.

The Bench was hearing two separate PIL petitions, one filed by Bachpan Bachao Andolan, and another initiated suo motu by the High Court for monitoring implementation of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.