Coop. taps into Artificial Intelligence

It aims to enable easy access to banking for customers

Tumkur Merchants Credit Cooperative Ltd. (TMCC) has launched a first-of-its-kind initiative in the sector in India by introducing Artificial Intelligence-powered banking experience.

They have tied up with Interface, a global Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) provider for financial institutions. TMCC in a release said that the bank was striving to enable easy access to banking for customers, keeping in mind the recent impact of COVID-19 and the restrictions it brings with it.

“Our partnership with Interface will enable us to offer highly personalised experiences and enable customers from all facets of life to have easy access to banking,” saidd N.S. Jayakumar, president of TMCC.

In the first phase, the initiative will help customers find information on their website and mobile app instantly and assist them in making financial decisions. In the following phases, its capabilities will expand to be able to speak over a call, offer support in multiple languages, including Kannada, help with transactions etc., said the release.