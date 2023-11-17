HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coop societies integral part of socio-economic structure: Santosh Lad

70th All India Cooperative Week programme inaugurated in Kalaghatagi of Dharwad district

November 17, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Labour Minister Santosh Lad and other dignitaries were brought in a procession on bullock cart to the venue of 70th All India Cooperative Week programme in Kalaghatagi of Dharwad district on Friday.

Labour Minister Santosh Lad and other dignitaries were brought in a procession on bullock cart to the venue of 70th All India Cooperative Week programme in Kalaghatagi of Dharwad district on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

“For decades, cooperative societies have been an intergral part of the socio-economic structure of the country, and the Indian cooperative system, being the biggest in the world is the pillar of the farm sector,” Labour Minister Santosh Lad has said.

He was inaugurating the 70th All India Cooperative Week programme in Kalaghatagi of Dharwad district on Friday. The Karnataka State Cooperative Federation, Karnataka Souharda Samyukta Sahakari, Karnataka State Cooperative Credit Societies Federation, Karnataka State Horticulture Federation and Karnataka Central Cooperative Bank, Dharwad, and other organisations had jointly organised the event.

“There are 9 lakh cooperative societies in the country, which are playing an important role in driving away poverty, in creation of employment and in promoting equal economic growth. The cooperative societies have also helped in improvement of educational standards and employment generation,” he said.

Labour Minister Santosh Lad and other dignitaries released a souvenir during the 70th All India Cooperative Week programme in Kalaghatagi of Dharwad district on Friday.

Labour Minister Santosh Lad and other dignitaries released a souvenir during the 70th All India Cooperative Week programme in Kalaghatagi of Dharwad district on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Elaborating on the various measures taken by the Congress government in the State for the people and the development works initiated, he said that for the five guarantee schemes alone, the government had earmarked ₹56,000 crores.

Vice President of Karnataka State Cooperative Federation Jagadish Kavatagimath, office-bearers of various cooperative institutions K.K. Mahendra Prasadgouda, Bapugouda D. Patil, Lingaraj Chpparadalli, G.P. Patil, B.D. Bhookanth, Shivakumargouda S. Patil, Mallikarjun Horakeri and several others were present.

During the programme, the best cooperative activists and leaders were fecilitated and a souvenir brought out to mark the occasion was released.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Hubli / farms / arable farming / employment / poverty / social issue

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.