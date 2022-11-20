Coop. sector behind creation of jobs, loans to farmers: Minister  

November 20, 2022 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - MYSURU

Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar on Sunday felt that cooperative societies can flourish only when they get cooperation from the people since the sector has given jobs to thousands of people and loans to lakhs of farmers.

Speaking at the valedictory of the 69 th Cooperative Week here, Mr Somashekar, who is also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, said the Department of Cooperation was functioning with dedication and commitment and hence it was in the process of launching various schemes. In the present financial year, a target was set to disburse crop loans to the tune of ₹24,000 crore to 33 lakh farmers, including three lakh new farmers (who are availing loans for the first time).

Mr. Somashekar said the loan waiver formalities were likely to end by December as the department was expecting a fresh grant for waiving off outstanding loans of remaining farmers. When B.S. Yediyurappa was the Chief Minister, he had released a sum of 5,700 crore for loan waiver and the outstanding loans will also be waived off by year-end, he told the gathering.

The Minister said 21 DCC banks in the State were in profit and he claimed that loan recovery was happening effectively. The PLD banks too were playing a pivotal role in making available loans to farmers.

The Minister said some sugar factories owe dues to coop banks. While some are paying interest regularly, a few others are making timely payment of both interest and principal amount.

Referring to a case of cooperative bank fleecing investors in Bengaluru, Mr. Somashekar said a stringent law for preventing such frauds was the need of the hour. The RBI too had taken stringent steps in this connection.

Yashaswini scheme

Mr. Somashekar said the Yashaswini health scheme was formally launched by the Chief Minister in Kalaburagi on November 14. So far, one lakh enrolments had taken place and the number was expected to go up to 2 lakh in the coming days.

The Yashaswini scheme was launched when S.M. Krishna was the Chief Minister. But, some people plotted to withdraw the scheme. During the tenure of Siddaramaiah, a petition was submitted for withdrawing the scheme and accordingly the scheme was dropped. However, there was a demand for its relaunch when he toured the State. This was communicated to the CM who announced its relaunch in the budget.

He said a meeting of the RBI is scheduled on November 25. If permission was granted to Nandini Urban Cooperative Bank, it will benefit milk producers who can get loans.

Mr. Somashekar claimed that no cooperative was put to trouble after he became the Cooperation Minister.

Recalling the contributions of G.T. Deve Gowda, MLA, to the cooperative sector, he said Mr. Gowda strove for the growth of cooperative sector and did not bring politics into it.

“A CID probe was conducted for political reasons but everything is fine now after assumed charge. Politics is different and cooperative sector is different.”

He called upon the youth to join the cooperative movement.

On the occasion, the Minister presented the “Sahakari Ratna” awards and felicitated senior cooperatives. MLA and Karnataka State Cooperative Federation Chairman G.T. Deve Gowda, Mysuru Cooperative Federation President H.V. Rajeev, Apex Bank vice-president and DCC Bank president G.D. Harish Gowda, Mymul president P.M. Prasanna, Mayor Shivakumar and Madhu Made Gowda, MLC, were present.