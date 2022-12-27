Cooker blast case: Heated debate in Assembly on terror act and its timing

December 27, 2022 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Belagavi

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and several members of the BJP took exception to Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar’s recent statement on Mangaluru blast, leading to a heated debate.

Raising the issue in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, BJP member C.T. Ravi said that the KPCC president should withdraw his “sympathetic” statement towards terrorists and seek people’s apology. He alleged that the Congress leader had raised doubts about the police investigation into the Mangaluru blast and found fault with the DG&IGP of the State for declaring it an “act of terror.”

“The country has lost two Prime Ministers in terror attacks. However, a leader belonging to a prominent party has spoken lightly about terrorists. He should withdraw his statement,” Mr. Ravi said.

Timing of blast

Responding strongly to the allegation, Mr. Shivakumar said his statement had been misconstrued. “The blast occurred at a time when the ‘theft of voter data’ was exposed. More than 8,700 booth-level officers were appointed unofficially. We complained to the Election Commission seeking a detailed inquiry. Senior officers were suspended. At the same time, the blast occurred. Even as the accused was under treatment, unable to speak, the DG declared he was a terrorist. Hence I said that the government was diverting the public attention from the allegation of ‘theft of voter data’,” he said.

Intervening, Mr. Bommai said, “People of the State know very well who is an expert in manipulating the voters’ list. However, we have ordered a probe into the issue. There was no need to link that issue to the act of terror reported in Mangaluru,” he said. Any terrorist act was a matter of serious concern, he said, adding that nobody should pass comments diluting the gravity of the act.”

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra stated that the State police had done a commendable job in investigating acts of terror. “Nobody should pass comments ridiculing the police. If not the DG of the State, who else should give statement on the Mangaluru blast?” he asked.

‘Send message of unity’

Earlier, responding to Mr. Ravi’s remarks that targeted a particular religion for the terrorist acts, Congress leader U.T .Khader said all criminals and terrorists were just criminals and terrorists and treated as such. “For the crimes committed by some individuals, entire religion should not be blamed. As legislators we should send the message of unity,” he said.

Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kaveri also appealed to the legislators to be responsible while issuing statements.