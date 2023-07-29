ADVERTISEMENT

Cook stabbed to death

July 29, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 44-year-old cook was stabbed to death at the house of his assistant in Gopalapura on Magadi Road on Friday .

The deceased Ravi Bhandari was a cook at the paying guest accommodation at KHB colony in Basaveshwara Nagar. Ravi was close with his assistant Padmavathy and used to chat with her frequently. According to the police Rahul, son of Padmavathy used to object to Ravi for chatting with his mother and used to fight over the issue.

On Friday Rahul called Ravi home on the pretext of wanting to talk to him, stabbed him to death after a heated argument, and fled the scene. The murder came to light when Suresh, the elder brother of Ravi went in search of him and found him dead at Padmavathy’s house .

The police have registered a case of murder and efforts are on to track down Rahul who is on the run.

