HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cook stabbed to death

July 29, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 44-year-old cook was stabbed to death at the house of his assistant in Gopalapura on Magadi Road on Friday .

The deceased Ravi Bhandari was a cook at the paying guest accommodation at KHB colony in Basaveshwara Nagar. Ravi was close with his assistant Padmavathy and used to chat with her frequently. According to the police Rahul, son of Padmavathy used to object to Ravi for chatting with his mother and used to fight over the issue.

On Friday Rahul called Ravi home on the pretext of wanting to talk to him, stabbed him to death after a heated argument, and fled the scene. The murder came to light when Suresh, the elder brother of Ravi went in search of him and found him dead at Padmavathy’s house .

The police have registered a case of murder and efforts are on to track down Rahul who is on the run.

Related Topics

crime / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.