Cook loses ₹1 lakh to cyberfraud in Bengaluru

Published - July 11, 2024 07:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old cook on Wednesday filed a complaint with the central division cybercrime police against an unknown person who allegedly offered to pay him ₹8 lakh in exchange for ₹5 denomination currency notes and made away with ₹1 lakh.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against the accused charging him under Section 318 of BNS (cheating) and also under the IT Act. Karan Singh Ayer, in his complaint to the police, said that while browsing social media, he came across an advertisement claiming to pay ₹8 lakh for any ₹5 denomination currency notes. Curious, Ayer clicked on the link and found that he was added to a WhatsApp group. The accused asked Ayer to share the photograph of the note and confirmed that he would be given the cash reward after completing the formalities.

Ayer followed the instruction and paid till ₹1 lakh as the accused asked him to pay for the registration fee, processing charges and tax amount. When the demand for money increased, Ayer grew suspicious and consulted his friends before realising that he had been cheated.

The police are trying to track down the accused based on the contact number and the transaction details. The police have advised people to be careful while dealing with advertisements and other form of allurement on social media.

