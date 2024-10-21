Cook injured in LPG cylinder explosion

A 36-year-old cook sustained severe burn injuries in an LPG cylinder explosion at his house in BTM Layout on Monday morning.

The injured Pawan worked as a cook in around five nearby apartments. Due to the impact, a part of the wall of the house collapsed and panic gripped the other residents due to the loud sound .

The incident occurred around 8.30 a.m. when Pawan switched on the cylinder and the stove to boil milk .

Neighbours woke up to the explosion sound and rushed to his help and alerted the police and the fire department, Pawan was taken to a hospital, where he is being treated .

The S.G. Palya police have registered a case and are investigating to ascertain the cause of explosion.

