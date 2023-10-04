ADVERTISEMENT

Cook arrested in Hubballi for sexually abusing minor boys

October 04, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The Old Hubballi Police have arrested a middle-aged cook of a hotel in Hubballi on the charge of sexually abusing minor boys and videographing it.

The accused has been identified as Prabhanjan Pal, a native of Odisha, who worked as a cook in a hotel on Gokul Road here.

According to police sources, the accused befriended two minor boys and called them to his rented house by offering them ice cream and other condiments. He is said to have sexually abused them and recorded it on his mobile handset. He also threatened them against disclosing it before anyone else.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, a video of local residents catching the accused has gone viral on social media. The residents subsequently handed him over to the police.

The Old Hubballi Police have registered a case under provisions of PoCSO Act.

Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar told presspersons that the accused has been secured. A case has been registered. Further investigation is under way.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US