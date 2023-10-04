HamberMenu
Cook arrested in Hubballi for sexually abusing minor boys

October 04, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The Old Hubballi Police have arrested a middle-aged cook of a hotel in Hubballi on the charge of sexually abusing minor boys and videographing it.

The accused has been identified as Prabhanjan Pal, a native of Odisha, who worked as a cook in a hotel on Gokul Road here.

According to police sources, the accused befriended two minor boys and called them to his rented house by offering them ice cream and other condiments. He is said to have sexually abused them and recorded it on his mobile handset. He also threatened them against disclosing it before anyone else.

Meanwhile, a video of local residents catching the accused has gone viral on social media. The residents subsequently handed him over to the police.

The Old Hubballi Police have registered a case under provisions of PoCSO Act.

Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar told presspersons that the accused has been secured. A case has been registered. Further investigation is under way.

