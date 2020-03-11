Convocation postponed

KALABURAGI

11 March 2020 21:07 IST

The coronavirus scare has hit the Central University of Karnataka, Kadaganchi, forcing it to postpone the fourth annual convocation which was scheduled to be held on March 14. In a press release here on Wednesday, the university has stated that the convocation was postponed indefinitely on the advice of University Grants Commission (UGC) as a preventive measure to avoid transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).

