Karnataka

Convocation postponed

The coronavirus scare has hit the Central University of Karnataka, Kadaganchi, forcing it to postpone the fourth annual convocation which was scheduled to be held on March 14. In a press release here on Wednesday, the university has stated that the convocation was postponed indefinitely on the advice of University Grants Commission (UGC) as a preventive measure to avoid transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).

