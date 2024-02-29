Convocation of UoM & KSOU in Mysuru on same day

February 29, 2024 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - MYSURU

The convocation ceremonies of the University of Mysore (UoM) and the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) will take place here on March 3 (Sunday).

Usually, the universities schedule their convocation on different dates but this year it was being held on the same day. On both occasions, Governor and Chancellor Thawar Chand Gehlot will be presiding over.

While it’s the 19th convocation for the KSOU which will be held at the Convocation Hall in Mukthagangotri, the UoM was gearing up for its 104th convocation at the Crawford Hall.

The KSOU convocation will take place at noon whereas the UoM convocation was expected to be held in the morning. UoM Vice-Chancellor N.K. Lokanath convened a press conference on Friday at his office to share details of the convocation, students eligible for receiving the degrees and the honorary doctorates that were being bestowed on the dignitaries.