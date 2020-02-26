Convocation of UAHS on Feb. 29

Shivamogga

26 February 2020 22:11 IST

Degrees will be awarded to 331 candidates, says varsity V-C

The fifth convocation of the University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences (UAHS), Shivamogga, will be held at its campus on February 29.

The programme will commence at 11 a.m. Governor Vajubhai R. Vala and Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil will be the guests. Ramesh Chand, member of NITI Aayog and 15th Finance Commission, will deliver the convocation address.

M.K. Naik, Vice-Chancellor of the university, said at a press conference on Wednesday that degrees would be awarded to 331 candidates who have completed bachelor’s and master’s courses in agriculture, horticulture and forestry. PhD would be conferred on 13 candidates.

The university will also honour 19 meritorious students with 26 gold medals.

Infrastucture work

To a query, he said the first phase of infrastructure work undertaken in the new campus in Iruvakki is nearing completion. In the first phase, an administrative block, four academic blocks, a building that hosts the library, and separate hostels for boys and girls are being constructed at the cost of ₹155 crore.

It has been planned to construct residential quarters for teaching and non-teaching staff, auditorium, stadium, hospital, laboratories, guest house, and a canteen in the second phase. He said the university has also submitted a proposal to the State government seeking ₹245 crore for the second phase.

Mr. Naik said in 2019-20, the university produced 10,272 quintal of sowing seeds of paddy, maize and oil seeds and sold them at concessional price to farmers under the brand name ‘Sahyadri’.

Similarly, 19 lakh saplings of horticulture crops, including arecanut, cashew and cocoa, had been sold to farmers during this period, he added.

B. Hemla Naik, Registar, and Ganeshappa K., finance officer, were present at the press meet.