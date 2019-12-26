Convocation for PG graduates

The 2nd convocation of JSS Science and Technology University (JSS STU) for postgraduate degree holders will be held on Saturday.

A total of 415 candidates who completed their PG studies in various courses are graduating and are eligible to receive their masters degrees of which 167 candidates have completed MTech, 15 have completed MSc (Chemistry), 68 (MCA) 107 (MBA), 37 (MBA Corporate Finance) and 21 have completed their MBA in Retail Management.

Vice-Chancellor L. Jawahar Nesan said 22 medals will be awarded to the students of which 17 are for students who have scored the highest marks in their respective disciplines while 5 are endowment medals.

Rajkumar Khatri, Additional Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Government of Karnataka, will deliver the convocation address. K.S.Lokesh, Registrar, and K.N. Udayakumar, Controller of Examination, JSS STU, were present.