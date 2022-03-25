Conviction rate in atrocities cases is mere 7%, shows data

As many as 23,095 cases of atrocity against persons belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes have been registered in Karnataka over the last three years but conviction rate has been a dismal 7%, says data presented before the Legislative Council.

Status of atrocities cases over three years Total cases: 23,095 Pending cases: 19,057 Rate of conviction: 7%

Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, responding to a question from Congress member U.B. Venkatesh, said that of the 23,095 cases registered, as many as 19,057 cases were pending. He said that while the cases were being reviewed regularly at the State level, the Deputy Commissioners of the districts have also been conducting review meetings.

While a total 7,236 cases were registered in 2019, 5,667 cases were pending, a total of 7,375 cases were registered in 2020 and 6,546 cases were pending. In 2021, out of the 8,484 cases registered in 2021, 6,834 cases are pending.

He said that a meeting under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister would be convened shortly. The Government had been appointing special public prosecutor to handle the cases, he added.