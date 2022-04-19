Convicted for sexual harassment

April 19, 2022 20:13 IST

A Shivamogga court has convicted a person accused of sexually harassing a nine-year-old girl and sentenced him to five years’ rigorous imprisonment, besides levying a penalty of ₹30,000.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge in Shivamogga on Monday convicted Manjappa, 49, of Shivamogga city. He had sexually harassed a girl, who had come to his place, seeking a matchbox on December 5, 2020. Based on the girl’s statement, Shivamogga Women Police registered the case and took up the investigation. Shanthala, Police Sub Inspector, had submitted the charge-sheet on January 27, 2021.

