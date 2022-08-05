Karnataka

Convict, who jumped parole, nabbed after seven years

Special Correspondent MYSURU August 05, 2022 20:09 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 20:09 IST

A convict, who had jumped parole while serving his life sentence at the Mysuru Central Jail more than seven years ago, was finally nabbed in Mandya on Thursday.

olice said Shivanna, who had been sentenced to life imprisonment in a 1998 murder case registered in Pandavapura police station, was given parole for 90 days from November 24, 2014 to February 23, 2015. Though he was to report back to Mysuru Central jail on February 24, he went absconding.

Advertisement
Advertisement

A complaint had been lodged in Mandi Mohalla police station in September 2015 against Shivanna, who remained absconding.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

After gathering information about Shivanna, a team of police personnel from Mandi police station finally caught him at Mahaveer Circle in Mandya on Thursday and brought him back to the police station.

Mysuru City Police Commissioner Chandragupta has complimented the team involved in nabbing Shivanna and announced a cash reward of ₹20,000.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...