Convict, who jumped parole, nabbed after seven years

A convict, who had jumped parole while serving his life sentence at the Mysuru Central Jail more than seven years ago, was finally nabbed in Mandya on Thursday.

olice said Shivanna, who had been sentenced to life imprisonment in a 1998 murder case registered in Pandavapura police station, was given parole for 90 days from November 24, 2014 to February 23, 2015. Though he was to report back to Mysuru Central jail on February 24, he went absconding.

A complaint had been lodged in Mandi Mohalla police station in September 2015 against Shivanna, who remained absconding.

After gathering information about Shivanna, a team of police personnel from Mandi police station finally caught him at Mahaveer Circle in Mandya on Thursday and brought him back to the police station.

Mysuru City Police Commissioner Chandragupta has complimented the team involved in nabbing Shivanna and announced a cash reward of ₹20,000.