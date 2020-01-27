Convict jumpsoff tree, dies

Chetan Kumar (29), a convict who was lodged at the Central Prison here, jumped off a tree on the prison premises and died of injuries on Sunday.
He was a resident of Holalkere in Chitradurga district and had been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in a rape case.
He was brought here from Ballari a few days ago. He had moved the High Court of Karnataka against his conviction and the matter was pending.
He is said to have climbed up the tree as the staff were busy with organising the Republic Day programme. He suffered serious injuries when he jumped off the tree and died on the way to hospital. Police have registered a case. Investigation is on.
(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)
