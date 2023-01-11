Conversion of agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes in Kodagu opposed

January 11, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - MYSURU

The government has been urged to desist from converting agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes in the district on the grounds that it could sound the death knell to the catchment area of the Cauvery.

Col. C.P. Muthanna (retd) of Environment and Health Foundation (India), has written to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on the dangers of permitting commercial land conversion in the district given the environmental sensitivity of the region.

Mr. Muthanna said the recent bill passed by the Karnataka State Assembly in this regard was fraught with danger and would pave way for greater urbanisation of Kodagu and sound the death knell to the river which is the lifeline for millions in the downstream.

The Karnataka Land Revenue (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022, was tabled in the legislative Assembly recently and it paves way for simplification of the conversion of agricultural land for non-agricultural purpose.

As per the amendment a person holding agricultural land and who intends to convert it for non-agricultural purpose, has to apply to the DC of the respective district and in case no reply was received within 15 days of submitting the application, the approval is deemed to have been given.

Mr. Muthanna called for excluding Kodagu from the provisions of the amendment and said that land conversion in Kodagu district pertaining to coffee plantation land, wet land (Jamma and Sagu land) and Banne land (Jamma Bane and Sagu Bane) would be in violation of the provisions of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964.

With reference to the above Muthanna also enclosed a copy of a letter dated March 16, 2018 from the office of the Accountant General (E & RSA) Bengaluru, addressed to the Deputy Commissioner of Kodagu.

Mr. Muthanna said land conversion would alter the hydrological services provided by Kodagu district as catchment of river Cauvery and cited from a technical study by the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru on the urban dynamics of Kodagu to reinforce his point that the district was ecologically fragile.

He said the pace with which Kodagu was witnessing urbanisation would result in Gonikoppa, Ponnampet and Virajpet in south Kodagu emerging as a single township and Madikeri -Kushalnagar as a town in north Kodagu.

He said unbridled urbanisation of Kodagu could result in subsidence as being witnessed in Joshimath in Uttarkhand and hence the government and the people at large should draw lessons from it.

Mr. Muthanna said they want to involve stakeholders from the surrounding districts as well as it is about sustaining the livelihood of the people in the region. ‘’It is also imperative to formulate a river catchment area policy to regulate development in the district’’, he added.