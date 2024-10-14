GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Conversations with literature and arts

In place of seminars or panel discussions on various topics, this time there were performances, presentations followed by discussions

Published - October 14, 2024 06:11 am IST - Heggodu

G T Sathish
G T Sathish
Malathi Madhava, a Sanskrit play by Bhavabhuti, was staged at Heggodu on October 2.

Malathi Madhava, a Sanskrit play by Bhavabhuti, was staged at Heggodu on October 2. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Ninasam conducts a culture course every year at Heggodu. Many scholars, writers, artists, students and performers from different parts of the country participate in the event and engage in discussions.

This year, Ninasam gave a new shape to the five-day event by calling it “Conversations with Literature and Arts” (Kalegala Sangada Matukate). In place of seminars or panel discussions on various topics, this time, there were performances and presentations followed by discussions. This included theatre, music, folk, visual art, cinema, poetry, and dance, among others. The discussions began with a talk by journalist and writer Nagesh Hegde on the art of communication.

Noted poet H.S. Shivaprakash spoke about Shakespeare’s plays as part of “Conversations with Literature and Arts” organised by Ninasam in Heggodu.

Noted poet H.S. Shivaprakash spoke about Shakespeare’s plays as part of “Conversations with Literature and Arts” organised by Ninasam in Heggodu. | Photo Credit: G. T. SATHISH

The plays – Dashanana Swapnasiddi (by the team Bhalire Vichitram and directed by Manju Kodagu) and Be-loved (by Tamasha Theatre, Mumbai, directed by Sapan Saran) were staged as part of the deliberations, followed by discussion. Theatre artists, writers, poets, and scholars actively participated in the discussion. Abhiram Bhadmakar and Makarand Sathe spoke on contemporary Marathi theatre. Mrinal Kaul and Sundar Sarukkai, who teach philosophy, took part in a discussion on Bhavabhuthi’s plays.

Noted poet H.S. Shivaprakash gave a talk on different productions of Shakespearean plays in Kannada and other Indian languages over the decades. Rashmi Devy, Niranjan Kujoor and Swathi Dandekar participated in a discussion on films on Adivasis. Niranjan Kujoor, a filmmaker, screened clips from films and showed how Adivasis are portrayed. There was a presentation on classical dance by Nirupama and Rajendra of Bengaluru. Jyothi Hegde presented a Rudraveena recital and gave a lecture demonstration.

On Adiga

K.V. Akshara spoke on Kannada poet Gopalakrishna Adiga’s poetry and discussed his thoughts on politics with reference to two of his poems. Prof. Rajendra Chenni, Kamalakara Bhat, Ja.Na. Tejashree and Kamalakara Bhat presented poems written by various poets.

Two plays of Ninasam Tirugata — Malati Madhava and Ankada Parade — were staged at Heggodu as part of the five-day event and received an impressive response. People from different parts of Karnataka and outside, participating in the annual event, watched the plays staged at Shivarama Karantha Rangamandira.

Many writers, poets, and intellectuals from different parts of Karnataka and outside are participating in the event that concludes on October 6.

Published - October 14, 2024 06:11 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.