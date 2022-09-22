Conventional style of law practice does not prevail any longer, says judge

Principal District and Sessions Judge Mustafa Hussein Syed Azeez speaking at Pratibha Puraskar at Karnataka Law Society’s Raja Lakhamagouda Law College in Belagavi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Principal District and Sessions Judge Mustafa Hussein Syed Azeez inaugurated Pratibha Puraskar, an award ceremony, during the valedictory of the academic year in Karnataka Law Society’s Raja Lakhamagouda Law College in Belagavi on Thursday.

He urged youth to seriously consider joining the judiciary as a career option.

“There is a need for good judges now. Law education has evolved over the years and young graduates are being trained through moot court. They should realise that apart from clear understanding of law, they need to develop sound common sense to become a good judge,’’ he said.

“Youth should inculcate social responsibility. They should study further and specialise in one or a few of the several verticals. Conventional style of practice such as strict divisions between civil and criminal practice does not prevail any longer,’’ he said.

He urged young law graduates to consider profession such as corporate practice and counselling, joining service as judicial officers and government advocates and judges, apart from doing individual practice.

He advised students to develop social responsibilities. “An advocate should work as a social engineer for society. An advocate should work hard. These days there are many opportunities for budding advocates to practise in different fields,’’ he said.

He stressed that there is a greater scope for cyber law and intellectual property rights these days. “A budding advocate should work hard for at least 10 years to establish himself,’’ he said.

Mr. Azeez presented the M.K. Nambyar Memorial Gold Medal to Vaishnavi Vibhute who has obtained the highest marks in Constitutional Law. The medal has been instituted by Attorney-General of India K.K. Venugopal, a former student of the college.

KLS secretary S.V. Ganachari congratulated the rank holders and endowment prize winners.

He asked young advocates to have patience, follow professional ethics and to keep studying. “A lawyer should keep in mind that he should resolve the problems of his client and not add to them,’’ he said.

Principal A.H. Hawaldar highlighted the achievement of the college since its inception in 1939.

Gymkhana Union chairman D. Prasan Kumar, physical director Amit Jadav and other faculty members were present.