Convention of Islamic religious heads in Hubballi tomorrow

Several Muslim religious heads from across South India will participate in the ‘Aluad-E-Gouse-E-Azam’ conference to be held on the outskirts of Hubballi on Monday.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Saturday, Hereditary Mutavalli and in-charge of Dargah Hazrat Badsha peeran Sayed Tajuddin Quadri Al Jeelani said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would inaugurate the conference to be held at the Hazrat Badsha Peeran Dargah at Pale on the outskirts of Hubballi at 7 p.m. on Monday.

Mr. Khadri said that around 200 religious heads would participate in the conference, the objective of which was to spread the message of peace and bonhomie. Various Ministers and legislators would also be part of the inaugural ceremony, he said. He added that the conference would be held from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and as a large number of people were expected to participate in the event, arrangements had been made accordingly.

He said that Sufism was about universal brotherhood and the same message would be highlighted during the conference. This apart, considering the backwardness of the community, it had been decided to highlight the importance of education during the conference, he said.

To a query, he clarified that it had been seen that by sticking to Arabic schools, the children of the community were lagging behind as they were not exposed to the general education made available to all in the society. So the religious heads would also be deliberating upon the need for coming into the mainstream by availing the educational facilities extended by the government, he said.

To a query, regarding involvement of youth from the community getting involved in destructive activities, he clarified that some misled elements were behind such activities and they should be punished as per law.

Convenors of the conference Siraj Ahmed Kudchiwale, Babajan Mudhol, Nazeer Ahmed Kolkar, Zakir Bepari, Baba Dharwad and Allah Baksh Waddu briefed about the arrangements made for the conference.

