Convention not aimed at eyeing CM’s post for a Dalit, clarifies Parameshwara

December 14, 2022 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - MYSURU

Former Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president G. Parameshwara on Wednesday clarified that Dalit convention scheduled to be held at Chitradurga on January 8 was not aimed at eying the Chief Minister’s post for Dalits.

Fielding queries from reporters in Mysuru, Mr. Parameshwar sought to clarify that that the Chief Minister’s post was not relevant to the upcoming Dalit convention. “It is not relevant to discuss the Chief Minister’s post now. We only want the Congress party to come to power for the welfare of the poor and weaker sections”, he said.

The question of a Dalit Chief Minister will not be discussed at the Chitradurga convention, he said.

However, he said a Dalit can become a Chief Minister in Karnataka only when the Congress comes to power.

He said the aim of the convention was to mobilise Dalits of 224 constituencies and unite them in favour of the Congress so that the party comes back to power. “That is the only political purpose of the convention”, he said.

The Congress has a tradition of appointing the Chief Minister after the party secures a majority. The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting will be convened after the party wins a majority of the seats and the party leadership will collect the opinion of the legislators on their choice for the post. They will discuss the issue with the party high command and announce the name of the Chief Minister, he said.