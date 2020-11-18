‘Convene meeting of MLAs to distribute right of records’

We’ll clear hurdles soon: Somanna

Housing Minister V. Somanna has directed the Raichur district administration to convene a meeting of MLAs and distribute right of records to eligible beneficiaries, after clearing hurdles, if any, of various housing schemes.

He was addressing a meeting in Raichur on Tuesday.

Earlier, complaining about delay in the process of distributing right of records, the MLAs concerned said that not one right of records has been issued in the last three years.

Houses have not been sanctioned and beneficiaries accounts have been blocked. However, no action has been taken so far to clear these hurdles, they said.

Mr. Somanna, while responding to MLAs present in the meeting, assured them of getting whatever hurdles were there cleared soon. “We will clear any hurdles and distribute the right of records to the real beneficiaries of various housing schemes,” he told them.

Officers should convene a meeting of elected representatives and collect information and distribute the right of records before December 2020, the Minister said.

He said that 4,800 hectares of land is available for housing schemes. A sum of ₹ 800 crore has been sought for providing basic infrastructure and Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has assured of releasing ₹ 300 crore for the purpose, he added.

Amareshwar Naik, MP, Shivaraj Patil, Shivanagouda Naik, Basanagowda Patil Daddal and Venkatarao Nadgowda, MLAs, Basavaraj Patil Itagi, MLC, Adimani Veeralakshmi, zilla panchayat president, Ramprasad, Managing Director of Housing Board, R. Venkatesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, and others were present.