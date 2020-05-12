Karnataka

Convene legislature session to discuss changes to labour laws: HDK

Stating that he would appeal to the Governor to exercise his discretion before giving assent to promulgate the Ordinance to dilute the labour laws, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Tuesday urged the State government to convene a legislature session to discuss the issue before changes are brought in.

Speaking to presspersons here, Mr. Kumaraswamy said changes like increasing work hours has been discussed with stakeholders, and deliberated in the legislature. “It is unfortunate that Karnataka is trying to follow Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh models for diluting the labour Act. We are far more industrially advanced than those States. Without bringing the issue for discussion, changes are being brought in,” he said.

Stating that other States may have done it under pressure to please the Centre, Mr. Kumaraswamy said that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa owes his position to the people of the State. “I’m aware the MSME sector is in problem due to COVID-19. But their problems started with the introduction of GST. The sector needs to be strengthened. I will write to the Governor to use his discretion and consult experts before giving his assent for promulgating the Ordinance,” he said.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and KPCC president-designate D.K. Shivakumar also opposed the government’s proposal on suspension of labour laws for two years for the benefit of industrialists. They said such “proposals are detrimental to the interests of labourers.” The party would oppose laws that are against the interests of labourers, they said.

