Convene all-party meet on Panchamasali reservation too, demands seer

Seer of Lingayat Panchamasali Peetha, who is spearheading the movement for inclusion under 2A category, has warned of laying siege to Vidhana Soudha in November if their demand is not met

The Hindu Bureau HUBBALLI
October 08, 2022 19:35 IST

As the Karnataka government has decided to increase the quantum or reservation of SC/ST communities, other communities are upping their ante on quota-related demands.

Sri Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami, seer of Lingayat Panchamasali Peetha of Koodalasangama, who is spearheading the Panchamasali movement for inclusion under 2A category, has warned of laying siege to the Vidhana Soudha in the second week of November if the Chief Minister failed to convene an all-party meeting on the issue.

Speaking to presspersons in Belagavi on Saturday, the seer said they welcomed the government’s decision on increasing the SC/ST reservation to the community. But at the same they would like to remind the government about the ongoing agitation by the Panchamasali community.

The Chief Minister had already broken his promise four times regarding taking a decision on community’s demand. “We want him to convene an all-party meeting, similar to the one being held on SC/ST reservation immediately and if not we will lay siege to the Vidhana Soudha,” he said. The Panchamasali convention is being held at Hukkeri on October 21 and they have demanded action on the issue by then.

