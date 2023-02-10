Controversy over water tank project for Tilak Nagar residents

February 10, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - MYSURU

A move by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to build a water storage tank with a capacity of 10 lakh litres on the premises of the Government School for the Blind and Deaf on Sayyaji Rao Road in the city has sparked off a row with disabled persons coming together to oppose the construction..

While persons with disabilities from different organisations including old students of the Government School for Blind Deaf were protesting against the construction, a few residents of adjoining Tilak Nagar residential area held a counter-demonstration earlier this week, demanding the water storage tank to meet their drinking water requirements.

Though the Department of Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens had refused permission for the construction of the water tank about 2-3 months ago, a fresh order withdrawing the earlier order, paving the way for the construction of the water tank earlier this month has led to a confrontation between the protestors and the residents.

Though the School for Blind and Deaf was now under the Department of Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens, it was started by the erstwhile Maharajas of Mysore.

The refusal of permission by the Department for the water tank earlier was attributed to opposition by Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of the erstwhile royal family of Mysore.

MLA representing Chamaraja, L. Nagendra, who visited the spot on Wednesday, said the State government has now cleared the project.

The construction of the water tank has been taken up at a cost of ₹2.15 crore to provide drinking water to about 40,000 people of Ward No. 25 in Tilak Nagar in the city.

He said certain vested interests had spread wrong information that a large area of the school’s land would be encroached. The land required for the project was only 75 ft X 75 ft on a portion of the 9.5 acre plot on which the Government School for Blind and Deaf stands, he said.

He said the drinking water tank would provide relief to the residents of Tilak Nagar from the water woes they were facing.

However, retired Professor of University of Mysore Nanjaraj Urs, who has taken up the cudgels on behalf of the disabled persons, said they were considering moving the High Court against the construction.

“Why is the MCC particular about constructing the water tank on this land? Doesn’t the MCC have other land that belongs to it in the vicinity? We are not opposed to the water tank. But, why only on this land?” he questioned.

Pointing out that the School for Blind and Deaf was the only such government facility in the city, he said the premises also houses a Braille press.

The MCC should identify alternative land for constructing the water tank, he said while adding that a petition will be filed in the High Court against the construction on the premises of Government School for Blind and Deaf.