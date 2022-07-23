Controversy brewing over building construction inside park in Mysuru

Activists to file PIL to stall the works

Environmentalists in Mysuru will file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) to stall the construction of a building inside a park in alleged violation of the law.

The building is being constructed by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and is coming up in the park in Jayanagar. Activists say that it is a pointer to the flagrant violation of the Karnataka Parks, Play-Field and Open Spaces (Preservation and Regulation) Act 1985 as per which no construction can be allowed in a park which spans less than 2.5 hectares. Controversy is brewing over its construction ever since the civil works came to light and environmentalists red-flagged it as being in violation of the law besides eating into the lung space of the city.

According to the MCC officials, a section of the public had sought amenities and hence a senior citizens’ centre was being constructed inside the park for their use. The authorities claimed that 5 per cent of the park area could be used for civil works as per the law and the ongoing construction fell within that limit.

Bhamy V. Shenoy, founder president of Mysore Grahakara Parishat, said as per the law no construction can be allowed if the area of the park area was less than 5 acres and the park at Jayanagar occupied an area was far less than that. ‘’Even if it was more than 5 acres, the law provides for building guards quarters or creating storage space for park maintenance etc’’, he added.

A local resident who is also a civil engineer measured the park area and the ongoing construction and it was said to be occupying at least 30 per cent of the park area, said Mr. Shenoy.

He also cited the judgment of the High Court of Karnataka with respect to construction amenities by the BBMP and pointed out that no construction can be allowed inside any park and hence wanted the MCC to not only stop the works but clear it of the building and redevelop the park.

‘’Every time they come up with the same excuse that it is for citizens’ benefit or the construction is less than 5 per cent area of the park’’, said Mr. Shenoy.

Mysuru has a history of such constructions coming up in areas designated as park which has resulted in court battles in the past. A public library was built inside the People’s Park throwing all norms to winds. But construction of a water tank was prevented at a private layout in the MCC limits while a similar construction inside the Cheluvamba Park was also stalled.