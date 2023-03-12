ADVERTISEMENT

Controversial arch removed before Modi’s road show

March 12, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A controversial arch named after Uri Gowda and Dodda Nanje Gowda - purported to have killed Tipu Sultan - and erected along the route of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s road show in Mandya was dismantled after public protest in a late night operation on Saturday.

 It was replaced with an arch named after Balagangadharnatha Swami of Adichunchanagari Mutt.

The BJP had installed four arches of which the other three were named after Sir M. Visvesvaraya, Kempe Gowda and Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. But the fourth arch named as ‘’Uri Gowda and Dodda Nanje Gowda Mahadwara’’ riled a section of the public on the grounds that it was an insult to the sensibilities of the general public and the BJP was peddling with fiction.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The two characters were introduced in a play – Tippu Nijakanasugalu (Real Dreams of Tipu) - penned by former Director of Rangayana Addanda C Cariappa in which they are depicted as responsible for the death of the 18 th century Mysuru ruler.  The play itself has come under criticism for peddling fiction and foisting it as history and the BJP was accused of trying to polarize communities for electoral gains.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US