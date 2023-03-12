Controversial arch removed before Modi’s road show

March 12, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - MYSURU

A controversial arch named after Uri Gowda and Dodda Nanje Gowda - purported to have killed Tipu Sultan - and erected along the route of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s road show in Mandya was dismantled after public protest in a late night operation on Saturday.

It was replaced with an arch named after Balagangadharnatha Swami of Adichunchanagari Mutt.

The BJP had installed four arches of which the other three were named after Sir M. Visvesvaraya, Kempe Gowda and Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. But the fourth arch named as ‘’Uri Gowda and Dodda Nanje Gowda Mahadwara’’ riled a section of the public on the grounds that it was an insult to the sensibilities of the general public and the BJP was peddling with fiction.

The two characters were introduced in a play – Tippu Nijakanasugalu (Real Dreams of Tipu) - penned by former Director of Rangayana Addanda C Cariappa in which they are depicted as responsible for the death of the 18 th century Mysuru ruler. The play itself has come under criticism for peddling fiction and foisting it as history and the BJP was accused of trying to polarize communities for electoral gains.