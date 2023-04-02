ADVERTISEMENT

Control rooms set up in Bengaluru for citizens to report election norm violations 

April 02, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

With the model code of conduct kicking in, 24/7 control rooms have been set up in BTM Layout and Rajarajeshwarinagar constituencies where citizens can lodge any election-related complaints. The one at BTM Layout is located at the Revenue officer’s office, while the one at Rajarajeshwari Nagar is located at the zonal commissioner’s office. Citizens can also call 080- 25525952 for the BTM Layout control room, and 080- 28604331, 080- 28604652 080- 28600954 for Rajarajeshwarinagar to report violations of the model code of conduct.

