HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Control rooms set up in Bengaluru for citizens to report election norm violations 

April 02, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

With the model code of conduct kicking in, 24/7 control rooms have been set up in BTM Layout and Rajarajeshwarinagar constituencies where citizens can lodge any election-related complaints. The one at BTM Layout is located at the Revenue officer’s office, while the one at Rajarajeshwari Nagar is located at the zonal commissioner’s office. Citizens can also call 080- 25525952 for the BTM Layout control room, and 080- 28604331, 080- 28604652 080- 28600954 for Rajarajeshwarinagar to report violations of the model code of conduct.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.