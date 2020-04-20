Control room operator sacked for cautioning caller against Muslim vendors

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has sacked an operator of its control room after she was found to be cautioning a caller to be careful while purchasing vegetables and fruits from Muslim vendors.

When a resident of the city called the MCC Control Room to find out whether the civic body had issued any identity cards to vendors selling fruits and vegetables in their vehicles in residential areas, the operator of the control room replied in the affirmative and said the MCC has issued passes to such vendors.

The caller said the vendors, who were selling fruits and vegetables loaded in a van at a very low price, appeared to be Muslims and were showing a letter issued by the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC). The Control Room operator asked the caller to be careful before purchasing anything from Muslims.

When an audio of the interaction between the caller and the operator of the MCC Control room was shared with the MCC authorities to confirm its veracity, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde said the “operator had been removed from duties because of the incident and behaviour”.