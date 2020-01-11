Control of vector-borne diseases: Health workers begin survey

Health workers have taken up an elaborate survey in every household in Mysuru district to test whether the community was conscious about methods to control vector-borne diseases such as dengue and chikungunya and identify one village primary health centre (PHC) each to award a Certificate of Recognition for meeting all parameters.

ASHAs (community health workers) and health assistants have taken up this task on the Knowledge, Attitude and Practices (KAP) model, distributing questionnaires of 14 questions in homes to check family members’ knowledge of diseases and preventive measures.

This survey was launched in December last and the Department of Health and Family Welfare hopes to cover households in Mysuru district in the next couple of months.

“We used to educate the community on these diseases. Now we are checking their comprehension on the same with questions, besides assessing the hygiene around the dwelling and in the village as well. This gives us an understanding of how alert the people are since the community is key to maintaining health standards,” said Chidambar, District Vector Borne Diseases Control Officer.

He told The Hindu that the health workers were meeting community members and handing out questionnaires. They assist the people in filling up the questionnaires, if they are not educated. “We get to know where they stand in terms of awareness on these issues. This will help us plan our programmes and activities.”

The ‘best’ villages will be recognised and certificates will be awarded to the PHC under whose limit the said village is located. This recognition will perhaps drive them to function better and the work closely with the community. “We do not give any ranking or position. The department will recognise the villages’ efforts since their responsiveness to the issue needs to be acknowledged,” he replied.

“If we don’t see places where there is no scope for mosquito breeding, we learn that people are conscious and keeping diseases away. Our idea is to engage and involve the community in an effective manner,” he added.

Since the beginning of this year, one dengue positive case has been reported in the district. Last year, 122 positive dengue cases had been reported, besides 78 Chikungunya cases.