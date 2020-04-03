Contributions pour in for relief funds

The staff of Shankaracharya Mutt of Sringeri and Centre for Innovation, Incubation Research Centre at Bengaluru, have contributed ₹10 lakh towards the Prime Minister’s fund to tackle COVID-19.

In a press release, V.R. Gowrishankar, administrator of the mutt, said the public should also contribute for the purpose. The mutt had been providing breakfast, lunch and dinner for people affected by the lockdown in Sringeri taluk. The mutt had been supplying food packets in its vehicles, he said.

In Ballari

In Ballari, Donimalai Iron Ore Mines, run by iron ore producer NMDC Limited, has contributed ₹60 lakh to the district administration for the fight against COVID-19. Sanjeev Sahi, General Manager, Donimalai Iron Ore Mine, handed over the cheque to S.S. Nakul, Deputy Commissioner of Ballari, in the presence of B.N. Dash, Josey Thomas, S.K. Bansod and other officers of the company on Friday.

In Belagavi

In Belagavi, the KLE Society will donate ₹1 crore to PM-CARES Fund. In addition, society chairman Prabhakar Kore will set aside ₹1 crore from his MPLAD funds and also donate ₹1 lakh from his personal salary account.