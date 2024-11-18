Contributions of India’s tribal communities hailed

A two-day National Symposium on Tribal Language, Culture, and Education began at the Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL) here on Monday. The event, marking the 150th birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda and celebrating Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, highlighted the profound contributions of India’s tribal communities to the country’s history and culture.

Rajesh Sachdeva, former director, CIIL, who was the Guest of Honour, inaugurated the event and Shailendra Mohan, director, CIIL presided. In his welcome address, P.R. Dharmesh Fernandez, professor-cum-deputy director, CIIL acknowledged the significance of the gathering in celebrating the legacy of tribal heroes.

In her address, Umarani Pappuswamy, professor-cum-deputy director, CIIL underscored the pivotal role of tribal communities in shaping India’s growth. She paid tributes to tribal leader Birsa Munda, whose resilience and sacrifice profoundly influenced India’s history.

Rajesh Sachdeva lauded CIIL’s efforts in amplifying the voices of India’s marginalised communities, stressing the importance of recognising the interconnectedness of language, culture, and identity in fostering national unity. He spoke on India’s multilingualism, a testament to the nation’s cultural richness and reminded attendees of India’s historical contributions to the field of linguistics.

In his presidential address, Shailendra Mohan highlighted CIIL’s pivotal initiatives, including the Bhasha Sanchika portal and key programs like NTS-I, NTM, LDCIL, SPPEL and Bharatvani, aimed at preserving and revitalising the linguistic heritage of India’s tribal populations.

The symposium brings together experts, community members and practitioners to engage in meaningful discussions on topics like language revitalisation initiatives, data management of endangered languages, education, culture, and foundational literacy in tribal languages among others.

Scholars, educators, cultural activists, community members, and researchers engaged in the study of tribal language and culture are participating. The delegates will participate in deliberations and insightful discussions, sharing their expertise.

The sessions will focus on the linguistic diversity of tribal languages. The event will address the challenges faced in the development and promotion of it and explore strategies for its revitalisation.

There will be 18 scholarly talks at the symposium, fostering a deeper appreciation of the cultural wealth and resilience of India’s tribal populations.

The institute stressed on recognising and uplifting the voices and heritage of India’s tribal communities, ensuring their legacy for generations to come.